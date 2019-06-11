Odisha government releases Rs 197 crore as house building assistance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has released Rs 197.59 crore in the first phase for providing house building assistance for people affected by extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani in Puri district.

According to the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the first instalment of Rs 20,000 will be provided for fully damaged pucca or kutcha houses while Rs10,000 will be paid in the first instalment for severely damaged pucca and kutcha houses.

Besides, Rs 5,200 and Rs 3,200 will be disbursed for partially damaged pucca and kutcha houses respectively.

All disbursements will be made through DBT (transfer of money to bank accounts of beneficiaries). As per norms of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), a person’s house (pucca or kutcha) that has been fully or severely damaged will get house building assistance of Rs 95,100.

Assistance of Rs 5,200 is payable for partial damage of pucca house, Rs 3,200 for partial damage of kutcha house, Rs 4,100 for damage of hut and `2,100 for damage of cowshed.

Housing sector sustained severe damage due to Fani and Puri district was the worst affected. As per the damage assessment and enumeration conducted by Puri district administration, houses of 2,87,762 families were damaged in the cyclonic storm.

While 9,059 pucca and kutcha houses were fully destroyed, 1,04,715 were partially damaged. Similarly, 1,13,221 pucca and 49,529 kutcha houses were partially damaged. Besides, 2,178 huts and 1,19,694 cowsheds have been damaged.