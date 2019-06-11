Odisha government sets June 28 date to table 2019 state Budget

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will present the annual Budget for 2019-20 on June 28 during the first session of 16th Odisha Assembly beginning from June 25.

The session, to have 30 working days, will continue till August 8, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will place a full-fledged Budget as the State Government had presented a vote-on-account on February 7 because of the Assembly and general elections.

The Appropriation Bill on the Budget will be introduced in the Assembly on July 31. The notification stated that the session will begin with Governor Ganeshi Lal’s address to the House.

The election for Deputy Speaker’s post will be held on June 27. The BJD has announced Angul legislator Rajani Kanta Singh as its nominee for the Deputy Speaker’s post.

The first phase of the Assembly session will be held from June 25 to July 2 and the second phase will resume from July 12 and continue till August 8.

This is for the first time that the BJP will get recognition as the main opposition political party in the Assembly by replacing the Congress, which was the main opposition party in the Assembly ever since BJD government came to power in Odisha in 2000.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJD won 112 seats while BJP candidates were successful in 23 seats. Congress number slumped to an all-time low of 9 while CPM and Independent won one seat each.

However, the BJP legislature party is yet to name its leader for the post of Leader of the Opposition. Former ministers Jay Narayan Mishra and Pradipta Kumar Naik are the front runners for the post among the newly-elected BJP MLAs.

While senior BJD legislator from Binjharpur Pramila Mallik has already been appointed as government chief whip in the Assembly, Pranab Balabantray, the ruling party member from Dharmasala will be the deputy government chief whip.