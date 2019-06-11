Home States Odisha

Odisha government's apathy deprives elderly of old-age pension, other benefits

The delay in enrolling the names of senior citizens in the list of persons eligible for old-age pension shows the officials’ disregard for Odisha government orders. 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The apathy of Government officials has deprived several elderly persons residing in Paradip Municipality area of old-age pension as they are yet to get their voter identity and Aadhar cards.

Locals alleged that the process of including voters in the voter list was done only on pen and paper as a result of which those eligible to exercise their franchise were deprived of their rights. 

An 89-year-old widow Suki Parida of Gandikipur village under Kujang police limits stands testimony to the negligence of officials towards the plight of the poor.

Suki, who has been staying in Sukhakala locality of Paradip Municipality for the last 30 years, earns her livelihood by selling dried fish. She had shifted to an old-age home at Balijahara locality recently. 

Suki, whose name was included in the voter list ahead of elections has applied for old-age pension. Similar is the plight of 82-year-old Sita Murumu, who has been staying in Balijhara slum since the last 20 years.

Sita, who is illiterate, is yet to get an old-age pension. Secretary of an old age home at Balijahara Santosh Kumar Behera said both Parida and Murumu are staying at the old age home.

He said no official, including Anganwadi worker, contact them for including their names in the voter list. 

Behera said the two elderly women were given voter identity card before the polls and they have applied for old-age pension. They will get the benefit after attaining the age of 80.

District Social Security Officer Abdul Wahid Khan said several beneficiaries are still waiting to get their pension as they do not have any proof of identity. “Around 1.34 lakh beneficiaries have been given old age and widow pension and steps are being taken to extend the benefit to those who are yet to get it,” he said.

TAGS
Odisha Odisha government elderly benefits Odisha old age scheme

