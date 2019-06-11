Odisha's Baripada administration organises campaign against child marriage

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An awareness programme to prevent child marriage was launched by the district administration, here on Monday.

As part of the programme, an awareness vehicle was flagged off by Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj in the presence of district child protection unit (DCPU) officer Mamatamayee Biswal.

Bhardwaj said the vehicle will move across 26 blocks in the district for five days. Stating that community participation plays a vital role in making people aware of the evil practice, he said BDOs, panchayatiraj institution members and SHG members will be involved in order to ensure it.

The Collector said it was unfortunate that despite being aware of the legal consequences, the parents were getting their daughters married before the age of 18. Child marriages affect the lives of minors and factors like illiteracy, ignorance, superstition, poverty and even dowry are responsible for the evil practice, he added.

Besides making the parents aware of the evils of child marriage, education of the children will be stressed during the campaign.

Biswal said the vehicle will also make people aware of free education and hostel facilities being provided by the Government.

The Collector said 77 cases of child marriage were foiled by the DCPU, police and local administration in 2018-19.

Earlier, the administration had started an initiative called ‘Swayamsidha’ for minor girls who refuse to get married. Around 32 girls were involved in the initiative.