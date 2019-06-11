Home States Odisha

Odisha's Baripada administration organises campaign against child marriage

As part of the anti-child marriage campaign, a vehicle was flagged off to move across 26 blocks in the Baripada for five days to spread awareness.

Published: 11th June 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

A vehicle to move across 26 blocks in the Baripada for five days to spread awareness about the campaign.

A vehicle was flagged off to move across 26 blocks in the Baripada for five days to spread awareness about the campaign.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An awareness programme to prevent child marriage was launched by the district administration, here on Monday. 

As part of the programme, an awareness vehicle was flagged off by Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj in the presence of district child protection unit (DCPU) officer Mamatamayee Biswal. 

Bhardwaj said the vehicle will move across 26 blocks in the district for five days. Stating that community participation plays a vital role in making people aware of the evil practice, he said BDOs, panchayatiraj institution members and SHG members will be involved in order to ensure it. 

The Collector said it was unfortunate that despite being aware of the legal consequences, the parents were getting their daughters married before the age of 18. Child marriages affect the lives of minors and factors like illiteracy, ignorance, superstition, poverty and even dowry are responsible for the evil practice, he added.

Besides making the parents aware of the evils of child marriage, education of the children will be stressed during the campaign.

Biswal said the vehicle will also make people aware of free education and hostel facilities being provided by the Government. 

The Collector said 77 cases of child marriage were foiled by the DCPU, police and local administration in 2018-19.

Earlier, the administration had started an initiative called ‘Swayamsidha’ for minor girls who refuse to get married. Around 32 girls were involved in the initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Baripada Odisha anti child marriage campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp