Resentment brews among employees over delay in Odisha's Balimela powerhouse renovation

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The Balimela Power Project Employees Union has expressed its displeasure over delay in renovation and upgradation of the Balimela Power House project run by Odisha Hydro-Power Corporation Ltd (OHPC).

In a letter to the Balimela-based project’s Chief General Manager Siba Prasad Panda, the union alleged that the delay has incurred revenue loss to the tune of crores of rupees.

The tender for revamping all six units of the powerhouse had been given to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in 2016 which was supposed to be completed within 54 months.

Similarly, the ongoing work on two generators was supposed to be completed in 18 months. But the work, which is being executed by Purvanchal Engineers’ firm, has been dragging its feet, the union alleged.

Stressing the need to draw the attention of OHPC, the union members demanded urgent redressal of the issue. Panda attributed the delay to the process of BHEL manufacturing the machinery outside Odisha and fitting the same after due matching.

This apart, he also cited that meeting should be held every month, adding that his team is doing its best to expedite the work.