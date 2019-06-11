Home States Odisha

Resentment brews among employees over delay in Odisha's Balimela powerhouse renovation

The tender for revamping all six units of the Balimela power house had been given to BHEL in 2016 which was supposed to be completed within 54 months.

Published: 11th June 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

BHEL

BHEL (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The Balimela Power Project Employees Union has expressed its displeasure over delay in renovation and upgradation of the Balimela Power House project run by Odisha Hydro-Power Corporation Ltd (OHPC).

In a letter to the Balimela-based project’s Chief General Manager Siba Prasad Panda, the union alleged that the delay has incurred revenue loss to the tune of crores of rupees.

The tender for revamping all six units of the powerhouse had been given to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in 2016 which was supposed to be completed within 54 months.

Similarly, the ongoing work on two generators was supposed to be completed in 18 months. But the work, which is being executed by Purvanchal Engineers’ firm, has been dragging its feet, the union alleged.

Stressing the need to draw the attention of OHPC, the union members demanded urgent redressal of the issue. Panda attributed the delay to the process of BHEL manufacturing the machinery outside Odisha and fitting the same after due matching.

This apart, he also cited that meeting should be held every month, adding that his team is doing its best to expedite the work. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha OHPC Balimela powerhouse renovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp