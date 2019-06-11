Home States Odisha

Stir hits coal output in Odisha despite ESMA

The agitating villagers, who gave up their land for the power plant, demanded rehabilitation and resettlement elsewhere in Odisha.

Published: 11th June 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:32 PM

Coal output

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Imposition of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in Talcher industrial belt has failed to prevent the locals from resorting to agitations, thereby disrupting coal production and power generation.

Though ESMA was clamped last month, people of four villages near the industrial belt launched an agitation and stalled coal production at a Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) mine in Kaniha on Sunday. It affected the supply of coal to 3,000 MW NTPC power plant at Kaniha.

Around 25,000 tonnes of coal is supplied from the mine to the power plant every day. 

The agitating villagers, who gave up their land for the power plant, demanded rehabilitation and resettlement.

They also sought employment in private companies that operate near the coal mine.
Sub-Collector of Talcher Paresh Nayak said he was trying to solve the problem at a meeting between the two parties. 

He admitted that the villagers have stopped production and dispatch of coal for the last two days. They have issued 15 notices to the district administration with the threat of agitation, he added.

Talcher SDPO Hemanta Panda said villagers can adopt other means to vent their grievances. General Manager of MCL, Kaniha area Narayan Dash could not be contacted for his comments.

Odisha ESMA Odisha coal Odisha coal output

Comments

