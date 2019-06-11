Three new RI circles in Odisha's Bargarh 

Home States Odisha

Odisha government's decision is part of the special package announced for Bijepur, promising creation of the three new RI circles under Gaisilet tehsil.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday announced the creation of three new revenue inspector (RI) circles in Bargarh district ahead of a by-election in Bijepur Assembly segment, which is likely to be announced soon.

The new RI circles will be at Talpali, Guderipali and Dangbahal. An official release issued here said that the Gaisilet revenue circle has been reorganised with its headquarters at Gaisilet. 

The Government’s decision is part of the special package announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for Bijepur, promising creation of the three new RI circles under Gaisilet tehsil.

The Chief Minister announced a special package for Bijepur days before he resigned from the Assembly seat. He had contested and won from two Assembly seats, Hinjili and Bijepur, in the recently concluded elections.

Part one of the project, estimated at Rs1,300 crore, was announced on May 30. The Chief Minister had announced that part two of the package, including livelihood and other sectors, will be announced soon. 

The package includes the provision of pucca houses for about 34,000 eligible households having kutcha houses in the Assembly constituency and two mega pipe water supply schemes estimated at Rs 1,120 crore covering eight lakh population of 505 villages of Bargarh district. 

He said all the villages of Bijepur constituency will be provided piped water with household connection in next two years.

Besides, the package also included infrastructure works like water supply, street lighting, roads, drainage, town hall, community centres, kalyan mandap, stadium, market complex, park and office buildings will be taken up in Bijepur and Barpali Notified Area Councils (NACs) at a cost of Rs 40 crore each.

Meanwhile, hectic lobbying has started in the BJD for a ticket for the Assembly seat anticipating that the by-poll will be announced soon by the Election Commission of India.

Government gift to Bijepur
● RI circles will be Talpali, Guderipali and Dangbahal
● Gaisilet revenue circle reorganised as headquarters
● CM had announced a special package for Bijepur before resigning from the Assembly seat
● Part one of the project, estimated at Rs1,300 crore, was announced on May 30
● Part two of the package includes pipe water supply to all villages of Bijepur constituency in the next two years

