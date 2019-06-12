Bar tainted miners from bidding in Odisha mines' auctions, says Former Union Minister Srikant Jena

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena on Tuesday demanded that tainted mine owners be disallowed from bidding in the auction of mines in Odisha and steps should be taken to protect the interest of the State and its people.

“Necessary steps must be taken to ensure that all the tainted mine owners, who were involved in illegal mining and have been penalised, are debarred from taking part in bidding process,” Jena told media persons here.

The former Union Minister’s demand comes four days after the State Government announced that it has readied 36 mines for auction with some companies fearing iron ore shortage following lapse of mining lease.

Jena said the state government can earn 10 times more revenue if it owns all the mines instead of putting them up for auction.

Emphasising that the interest of the State and its people should be protected, Jena demanded that only Odia industrialists should be given control over the lease process, mining operations and transportation and export of minerals.

He also demanded that all rules and regulations relating to auction of mines be made public as the Government earns maximum revenue from mining.

Jena requested the State Government to encourage local people to get associated with mining operations.

“People of nearby villages, self-help groups (SHG), registered cooperative societies or companies formed by local unemployed youths in the vicinity of mines should take part in auction,” he said.

On June 7, Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick had announced that a total of 36 mines are now ready for auction in the State and efforts are on for putting up the mines for auction early so that iron ore production is not hampered in Odisha.