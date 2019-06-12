Home States Odisha

Koraput's SLNMC hospital dialysis unit stares at closure after doctor quits

Koraput's SLMNCH's dialysis unit is also plagued with various other problems like uninterrupted power supply which hampers the critical services.

A picture of SLNM hospital in Koraput, Odisha.

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The fate of the dialysis centre at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) at Koraput hangs in balance after its lone doctor has resigned from the post.

Apprehending closure of the facility, panic-stricken patients have sought the intervention of local MLA Raghuram Padal into the matter. 

The dialysis centre at SLNMCH was established in September 2018 on PPP mode. The private partner Chandigarh-based Rahi Care Private Ltd was in-charge of setting up necessary infrastructure, engaging manpower and managing day to day operations.

Accordingly, it installed seven dialysis machines and employed one doctor and five technical staff. 

Till date, 318 patients have availed the service. But in May last, the lone doctor put in his papers with a month’s notice.

As his notice period ended, he has not joined duty since Monday bringing the dialysis unit to a grinding halt. As the service provider has not taken any step to appoint another doctor to continue uninterrupted service, patients approached Padal for help.

He discussed the issue with Chief Executive Officer of Rahi Care S Tayal who assured to arrange a doctor within five days. The legislator also stated that he would take up the matter with State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

The unit is also plagued with various other problems like uninterrupted power supply which hampers the critical services. Sources also said since September 2018, the technical staff of the unit have not received their salaries and around Rs18 lakh is pending against the firm.

However, Tayal refuted the allegation and said steps are being taken to run the centre smoothly.

Superintendent of the MCH H K Dalai said, “Since the company has signed MoU with the DHH, the SLNMCH  cannot do much. However, as it is functioning on the MCH campus, we are committed to help the patients.”

Principal KC Biswal said a doctor from the medicine department will be engaged in the dialysis unit for next 10 days to manage operations till the company appoints its own doctor. 

Healthcare crisis

  • Rs 18 lakh pending against the firm towards salary

  • 318 patients availed the service 

  • 7 dialysis machines 

  • 6 staff including one doctor engaged

