Land acquisition for Odisha's Jeypore-Malkangiri railway line to be expedited: MP Majhi

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Newly-elected Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi on Tuesday said fast-tracking the land acquisition process for the much-awaited 130-km Jeypore-Malkangiri railway line would top his agenda.

“As soon as the land is acquired, Ministry of Railway will take over and both the State and the Centre will monitor the project’s pace,” Majhi said.

Speaking to The Express, the MP delineated his development agenda for the region and said a holistic approach will be adopted for the region’s growth plan.

In a two-day-long visit to Malkangiri - part of his Parliamentary constituency - post his election to the Lok Sabha, Majhi toured different pockets in the district and interacted with the people on various issues.

He also visited the Maoist-affected Badpada and Janbai villages in the tribal-dominated ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ for interaction with villagers.

Majhi met the Commandant of Border Security Force AK Arya at Chitrakonda to take stock of the commencement of work on 11/33 KV line at Badpada which would improve the electricity scenario in the area.

“Commandant Arya has requested to set up a Jio mobile tower in the area and I plan to take up the issue with other officials soon,” Majhi said and explained that this would be significant for security issues. Provision for better mobile and internet connectivity to the people of Malkangiri will also be taken up, he said.