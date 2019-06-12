Home States Odisha

Names of short-listed books to be made public with announcement of Kendra Sahitya Akademi awards

Sahitya Akademi secretary clarified that, the recommendation of the jury will be placed before the executive board for formal approval and announcement of awards.

Published: 12th June 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Recipients of Sahitya Akademi awards 2011.

Recipients of Sahitya Akademi awards 2011. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The names of jury members and short-listed books will be made public simultaneously with the announcement of Kendra Sahitya Akademi awards.

Sahitya Akademi secretary K Sreenivasarao clarified that as per rules, the recommendation of the jury will be placed before the executive board for formal approval and announcement of awards.

The clarification, however, came in the wake of a complaint lodged with secretary by Bhubaneswar-based translator Narendra Narayan Das over non-implementation of rules and regulations while announcing awards of Sahitya Akademi.

“The rule says names of jury members and short-listed books in the final stage will be made public simultaneously with the award. We shall comply with it,” Sreenivasarao said in a letter to Das.

