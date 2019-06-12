Nilachakra of Odisha's Puri temple safe: ASI

By Express News Service

PURI: The holy Nilachakra wheel atop the Shree Jagannath temple is safe, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Tuesday.

Submitting a report to the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, ASI superintendent Arun Kumar Mallick stated the position of Nilachakara post-cyclone Fani was thoroughly examined using drone camera and no damage was found.

The report stated the restoration of damaged lion head and installation of new idol of Jai-Vijay, the guarding deities at the gate, was in progress and would be completed by June 16, a day before the Snan Purnima.

Jai-Vijay idols would be cast on Khaondolite stones.

Mallick said, the ASI core committee will hold a meeting at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday to decide on the course of action for further preservation of the temple, Mallick said.

The temple body also approved the Rath Yatra schedule from Snan Purnima till Niladri Bije (return of the Holy Trinity to their original seat and end of the festival).

On Monday, temple chief administrator PK Mahapatra held a meeting with the Chhatisha nijog (the association of temple servitors) and prepared the blueprint for the festival.

The temple body has emphasised on timely completion of rituals and asked the police to replace all damaged CCTV cameras and install more for better monitoring and security purpose.

On Wednesday, Law Minister Pratap Jena will review Rath Yatra preparation.