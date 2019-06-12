Odisha to get Foreign Post Office soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A new division under Odisha Postal Circle was made operational at Rourkela from Tuesday.

The Rourkela Postal Division will be of immense help to people of Western and Southern Odisha. With this, the total number of postal division in Odisha has increased to 20.

On Monday, Chief Postmaster General of Odisha circle Santosh Kumar Kamila had announced to set up a Foreign Post Office in the State soon.

The post office will facilitate custom clearance of foreign articles and mails booked in Odisha circle.

Currently, foreign articles and mails booked in the circle are custom cleared at Kolkata Foreign Post Office leading to delay in the process.

However, such an office in Odisha circle will help overcome such delays, Kamila said.