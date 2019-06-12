PM Modi-Naveen Patnaik talks skip Lok Sabha deputy Speaker issue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited meeting between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place at New Delhi on Tuesday.

But one of the major issues, the reported offer of the post of deputy speaker of Lok Sabha to the BJD by the BJP, did not figure in the meeting.

Besides, there was also no discussion on the implementation of Central health scheme Ayushman Bharat in Odisha.

There was a lot of speculation in political circles here that the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister will discuss about nominating a BJD candidate for the Lok Sabha deputy speaker’s post.

There were media reports that the BJP is keen to offer the post to BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahatab. Besides, there was expectation that the issue of implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the State will be discussed at the meeting now that the elections are over.

The issue of Odisha not implementing the Central health scheme was made an election issue by the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders raising it in every public meeting they addressed in the State.

Odisha is one of the four states which have not accepted the health insurance scheme launched by the Modi Government.

On being asked by media persons whether these issues were raised by him during his meeting with the Prime Minister, the BJD supremo answered in the negative.

The Chief Minister is reported to have not accepted the BJP’s offer of the post of deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha after the retirement of PJ Kurien on June 10, 2018.

CM calls on President

Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called on President of India Ramnath Kovind at New Delhi.

The Chief Minister briefed the President about the devastation caused by extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani which hit the Odisha coast on May 3 and apprised him about the progress of relief and restoration works.

The President expressed his solidarity with the people of Odisha in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone and wished early restoration of normalcy.