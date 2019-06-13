Home States Odisha

ASI to repair Odisha's Srimandir during Rath Yatra 

The idol of Jaya was damaged during cyclone ‘Fani’ that made landfall near Puri on May 3.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath temple

Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake repair work of 12th-century shrine Puri Srimandir during the annual Rath Yatra starting from July 4 when the three deities will be away at Mausi Maa temple.

“The ASI will install two statues of Jaya-Vijay at the Lion’s Gate on June 16, a day before the Lord’s Snana Purnima (bathing rituals),” said Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) PK Mohapatra after a meeting with ASI officials here on Wednesday.

The idol of Jaya was damaged during cyclone ‘Fani’ that made landfall near Puri on May 3.

Mohapatra said the condition of Neelachakra (blue wheel atop the temple) remained unaffected in the cyclone.

He said drone camera pictures taken from different angles have proved that the Neelachakra remained unaffected in the cyclone.

The ASI team will conduct a chemical analysis of the Neelachakra to know its stability.

ALSO READ: Odisha's SJTA claims its share of ad pie over Rath Yatra live telecast controversy

Mohapatra further informed that ASI will begin repair work of the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum), Nata Mandap, Rosa Ghara (temple kitchen) and Jagamohan inside the temple premises between Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra (from July 4 to 14).

He said the ASI team will inspect the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple on July 5 and 6.

“Though no crack has been found on the roof of the Garbha Griha, the ASI will carry out an inspection on the basis of the complaint by servitors about seepage of water into the innermost chamber during cyclone Fani,” Mahapatra added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ASI Odisha rath yatra Jagannath temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp