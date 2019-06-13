ASI to repair Odisha's Srimandir during Rath Yatra 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake repair work of 12th-century shrine Puri Srimandir during the annual Rath Yatra starting from July 4 when the three deities will be away at Mausi Maa temple.

“The ASI will install two statues of Jaya-Vijay at the Lion’s Gate on June 16, a day before the Lord’s Snana Purnima (bathing rituals),” said Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) PK Mohapatra after a meeting with ASI officials here on Wednesday.

The idol of Jaya was damaged during cyclone ‘Fani’ that made landfall near Puri on May 3.

Mohapatra said the condition of Neelachakra (blue wheel atop the temple) remained unaffected in the cyclone.

He said drone camera pictures taken from different angles have proved that the Neelachakra remained unaffected in the cyclone.

The ASI team will conduct a chemical analysis of the Neelachakra to know its stability.

ALSO READ: Odisha's SJTA claims its share of ad pie over Rath Yatra live telecast controversy

Mohapatra further informed that ASI will begin repair work of the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum), Nata Mandap, Rosa Ghara (temple kitchen) and Jagamohan inside the temple premises between Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra (from July 4 to 14).

He said the ASI team will inspect the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple on July 5 and 6.

“Though no crack has been found on the roof of the Garbha Griha, the ASI will carry out an inspection on the basis of the complaint by servitors about seepage of water into the innermost chamber during cyclone Fani,” Mahapatra added.