Home States Odisha

Fire safety inspection at coaching centres in six cities across Odisha

Inspection was carried out at 10 coaching centres each in Balangir, Bhawanipatna and Jharsuguda, eight in Angul, six in Jeypore and five centres in Bhadrak.

Published: 13th June 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Fire safety equipment

Fire safety equipment (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service on Wednesday conducted simultaneous inspection of coaching centres in the State.

About 49 teams inspected centres in Jeypore, Bhawanipatna, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Angul and Bhadrak, Fire Service DG BK Sharma tweeted earlier in the day.

Inspection was carried out at 10 coaching centres each in Balangir, Bhawanipatna and Jharsuguda, eight in Angul, six in Jeypore and five centres in Bhadrak.

The fire officers said many coaching centres have not installed adequate fire safety measures.

Most of the coaching centres have only one staircase, which is inadequate in case of an emergency.

Adequate exit signage to guide the occupants to places of safety in case of a fire accident was also found to be missing. 

Moreover, most of the corridors in the coaching centres were found blocked by unused articles. The housekeeping was also not found up to the mark. 

Fire officers said notices will be issued to the centres lacking adequate fire safety measures and will be asked to fulfil the shortcomings within a specified time.

Fire officers also sensitised the staff and students about safety measures and provided tips on measures they should take in case of an emergency.

Odisha Fire Service officers had conducted a similar inspection at the coaching centres in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on May 27, and in Rourkela, Balasore, Sambalpur and Berhampur on June 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha fire safety Odisha fire service Odisha coaching centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp