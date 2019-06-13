Fire safety inspection at coaching centres in six cities across Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service on Wednesday conducted simultaneous inspection of coaching centres in the State.

About 49 teams inspected centres in Jeypore, Bhawanipatna, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Angul and Bhadrak, Fire Service DG BK Sharma tweeted earlier in the day.

Inspection was carried out at 10 coaching centres each in Balangir, Bhawanipatna and Jharsuguda, eight in Angul, six in Jeypore and five centres in Bhadrak.

The fire officers said many coaching centres have not installed adequate fire safety measures.

Most of the coaching centres have only one staircase, which is inadequate in case of an emergency.

Adequate exit signage to guide the occupants to places of safety in case of a fire accident was also found to be missing.

Moreover, most of the corridors in the coaching centres were found blocked by unused articles. The housekeeping was also not found up to the mark.

Fire officers said notices will be issued to the centres lacking adequate fire safety measures and will be asked to fulfil the shortcomings within a specified time.

Fire officers also sensitised the staff and students about safety measures and provided tips on measures they should take in case of an emergency.

Odisha Fire Service officers had conducted a similar inspection at the coaching centres in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on May 27, and in Rourkela, Balasore, Sambalpur and Berhampur on June 1.