Home States Odisha

Heat and lightning on killing spree, over 100 dead in Odisha

Nine deaths were reported from Nabarangpur whereas six casualties each have been registered in Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts. 

Published: 13th June 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

lightning1111304

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 39 people have reportedly died due to heat wave in Odisha which continued to reel under gruelling hot conditions with little relief in sight.

Four out of 39 alleged sunstroke death cases have been investigated into while one has been attributed to heat stroke. Inquiry in the remaining 35 cases is pending, said the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

ALSO READ: Odisha sizzles as monsoon stays away

Six deaths have been reported from Cuttack district while five deaths each were reported from Sambalpur and Ganjam districts.

Bizarre as it may sound, lightning too has claimed a number of deaths during this period. The SRC office said 65 persons died in lightning strikes between April 1 and June 12.

Nine deaths were reported from Nabarangpur whereas six casualties each have been registered in Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued heat wave warning for eight districts in the State for next two days even as 15 places including the Twin City recorded over 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The state capital wore a deserted look as people remained indoors due to the intense heat and high humidity.

Shopping establishments remained closed during the afternoon hours. Met officials said heat wave condition is expected to prevail at Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada districts on Thursday and Friday.

The met office advised elderly people with chronic diseases and infants to avoid exposure to the scorching heat.

“Temperature was above normal in interior and coastal Odisha. Identical weather condition is expected to prevail till Friday and temperature may dip thereafter under the influence of thunderstorm activity,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

On the day, Sambalpur was the hottest at 45.6 degree Celsius followed by Talcher 45.3, Hirakud and Sonepur 45.2, Jharsuguda and Titlagarh 45, Sundargarh 44.5, Angul 43.9, Malkangiri 42.6, Balangir 42.5, Bhubaneswar 42.4, Bhawanipatna 41.8, Keonjhar 40.9, Chandbali 40.8 and Cuttack 40.5 degree Celsius.

Both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also recorded high humidity levels of 60 per cent and 57 per cent respectively, making lives unbearable for citizens.

Met officials also said contrasting weather conditions might prevail at few places in north and southern region of the State in next 24 hours since light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity might occur on Thursday.

Thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh districts during the same period.

SOG trainees fall ill during training

Several trainees at Special Operations Group (SOG) training centre in Chandaka were taken ill due to exertion caused by the scorching heat.

Biswajit Behera, a sub-inspector posted at Ghatagaon police station, said around 25 trainees including a lady DSP fell ill during the morning drill which was conducted in the scorching heat.

“The personnel were taken to the hospital on the premises of the centre but there was no lady attendant available to look after the DSP,” he claimed.

On the day, photos of the trainees at the hospital went viral on social media and the lady DSP was seen lying on the ground.

Behera further alleged that Chandaka SOG Commandant Anirudh Kumar Singh misbehaved with him when he refused to perform some exercises due to pain in his lower back.

However, Singh refuted the allegations and charged Behera of disorderly conduct. Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police said they have not received any complaint in this regard.

“After receiving a complaint, an investigation will be initiated,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha weather Odisha climate Odisha heatwave Odisha temperature

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp