Odisha government releases additional Rs 123 crore for three Fani-hit districts

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday released an additional Rs 123.90 crore to three districts affected severely in cyclone Fani for housing and livelihood assistance.

The assistance has been provided to Puri, Khurda and Cuttack.

This is in addition to Rs197.59 crore released earlier by the state government for these districts on June 10, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said.

Sethi said so far, the state government has released Rs 1,481crore to Fani-affected districts towards relief and restoration works.

Of the total amount, Rs100 crore has been disbursed towards house building assistance.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi held a review meeting with the SRC and asked officials to expedite restoration works in Fani-hit districts.