Odisha's revenue generation up by 19 per cent 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The revenue generation of the state has seen a growth of 19 per cent by the end of May against the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The total revenue generation in the first two months of the current financial year was around Rs 6,505 crore as against the collection of Rs 5,466 crore during the same period in 2018-19.

However, plan expenditure during this period was 19 per cent less than the last fiscal. The budget expenditure by end of May was Rs 8,764 crore and the low expenditure was attributed to the election code of conduct which was in force till May 23.

Taking a review of the fiscal situation of the state at an all Secretaries meeting ahead of the ensuing budget session here on Wednesday, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed departments to prepare annual action plans on the basis of priority actions.

He advised the Secretaries for expeditious implementation of programmes at the field level in June and July to improve budget expenditure.

The revenue collection from tax sources has grown by 43.21 per cent to Rs 2,247 crore while own tax sources grew by 9.2 per cent with a collection of Rs 4,257 crore.

Mining royalty being the major non-tax revenue, the State has collected Rs 1,996 crore which is 51.1 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year.

Last year’s collection was Rs 1,320 crore. Similarly, revenue collection from industrial water has grown by 16.22 per cent.

As the state government will place its annual budget on June 28, Finance Secretary Ashok Meena requested departments to send their inputs and new initiatives for incorporation in the budget.

He further requested departments, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings to do direct online procurement through Government e-Market (GeM) portal. The Director of Treasury and Inspection was advised to provide training and hand-holding support for registration of buyers.

Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy asked the departments to focus on the accomplishment of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

As many as 306 SDG indicators pertaining to 18 departments have been listed at the national level. Departments are advised to pick up those relevant for the State and prepare the action plan accordingly.