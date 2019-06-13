Home States Odisha

Odisha's revenue generation up by 19 per cent 

Total revenue generation of Odisha in the first two months of the current financial year was Rs 6,505 crore as against the collection of Rs 5,466 crore during the same period in 2018-19.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Budget (Express Illustration)

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The revenue generation of the state has seen a growth of 19 per cent by the end of May against the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The total revenue generation in the first two months of the current financial year was around Rs 6,505 crore as against the collection of Rs 5,466 crore during the same period in 2018-19.

However, plan expenditure during this period was 19 per cent less than the last fiscal. The budget expenditure by end of May was Rs 8,764 crore and the low expenditure was attributed to the election code of conduct which was in force till May 23.

Taking a review of the fiscal situation of the state at an all Secretaries meeting ahead of the ensuing budget session here on Wednesday, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed departments to prepare annual action plans on the basis of priority actions.

He advised the Secretaries for expeditious implementation of programmes at the field level in June and July to improve budget expenditure.

The revenue collection from tax sources has grown by 43.21 per cent to Rs 2,247 crore while own tax sources grew by 9.2 per cent with a collection of Rs 4,257 crore.

Mining royalty being the major non-tax revenue, the State has collected Rs 1,996 crore which is 51.1 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year.

Last year’s collection was Rs 1,320 crore. Similarly, revenue collection from industrial water has grown by 16.22 per cent. 

As the state government will place its annual budget on June 28, Finance Secretary Ashok Meena requested departments to send their inputs and new initiatives for incorporation in the budget. 

He further requested departments, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings to do direct online procurement through Government e-Market (GeM) portal. The Director of Treasury and Inspection was advised to provide training and hand-holding support for registration of buyers.

Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy asked the departments to focus on the accomplishment of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

As many as 306 SDG indicators pertaining to 18 departments have been listed at the national level. Departments are advised to pick up those relevant for the State and prepare the action plan accordingly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha economy Odisha budget Odisha budget 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp