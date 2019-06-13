Two murdered in separate incidents in Odisha's Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two persons were murdered in two separate incidents in the district on Tuesday night.

While police have arrested four persons in one case, they are yet to nab the killer in another incident.

In one incident, the victim Prasanna Naik (25), of Illusuan under Pallahara police limits had gone to the village pond for evening bath but did not return home.

Searching for him, the villagers found his dead body with throat slit at a dumping yard at about 10 pm. They informed the police who rushed to the spot and seized the body.

Pallahara SDPO Jasobant Samal said police is suspecting one Rath Naik, who was residing in Prasanna’s house, for his involvement in the murder as he was absconding from Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a scientific team along with a sniffer dog was deployed to investigate the case. Search is on for the suspect, he stated.

In another incident, a 70-year-old man Anam Khilar was killed by the villagers of Gahirapasi under Chhendipada police limits over a trivial issue on Tuesday night. Police arrested four villagers in this connection on Wednesday.

Chhendipada IIC Priyabrat Dash said there was a meeting over catching of fish from the village pond when a heated exchange erupted among the villagers.

In the meeting, it was decided that each house will contribute to meet the costs of fishing which was opposed by Anam.

A heated argument ensued and a group of villagers attacked Anam leading to his death.

Four persons have been arrested while a hunt for others involved in the killing is on, Dash said.