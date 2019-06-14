Home States Odisha

Buzz over Naveen-Pradhan meet today

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan will meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at New Delhi on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan will meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at New Delhi on Friday. The meeting, the first between the two leaders after the General Elections which witnessed an aggressive fight between the BJD and BJP, has created a buzz in political circles here. After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Capital on Tuesday, the scheduled meet between the two leaders also points towards a growing bonhomie between the two political parties which were bitter adversaries a few months back.

However, sources maintained that nothing political should be read into the meeting where projects related to Odisha will be discussed. Both leaders are expected to hold talks on the roadmap to make Odisha the steel capital of the country. This apart, projects relating to petroleum sector are also likely to be discussed.

The Chief Minister is on a weeklong visit to New Delhi where besides meeting the Prime Minister, he also called on President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday. During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Naveen urged the latter to declare Odisha, which is a victim of natural calamities, as a ‘focus State’ and grant benefits pending consideration of special category status.

However, the Chief Minister did not raise the issues of the reported offer of the post of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker by BJP to BJD and implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Odisha during his meeting with Modi. Naveen will also attend the first meeting of the reconstituted Niti Aayog on June 15 before returning to Odisha.

