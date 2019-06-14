Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik releases Rs 7 crore for house building in Puri

As many as 8,000 families will be benefited from the decision.

Published: 14th June 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned `7 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as house building assistance for persons affected in extremely severe cyclone Fani in Puri district. Financial aid for house building will be provided to those who are not eligible to get assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

As many as 8,000 families will be benefited from the decision. While 7,400 families will get assistance of `10,000 each for fully damaged houses, 600 households will get `3,000 each for partially-damaged houses. The Chief Minister also approved creation of two more new revenue inspector (RI) circles, Dava and Laudi Dhara, in Jharbandh tehsil of Bargarh district. Besides, Jharbandh RI circle will also be reorganised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp