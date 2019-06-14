CM Naveen Patnaik releases Rs 7 crore for house building in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned `7 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as house building assistance for persons affected in extremely severe cyclone Fani in Puri district. Financial aid for house building will be provided to those who are not eligible to get assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

As many as 8,000 families will be benefited from the decision. While 7,400 families will get assistance of `10,000 each for fully damaged houses, 600 households will get `3,000 each for partially-damaged houses. The Chief Minister also approved creation of two more new revenue inspector (RI) circles, Dava and Laudi Dhara, in Jharbandh tehsil of Bargarh district. Besides, Jharbandh RI circle will also be reorganised.