Common model syllabus for UG courses from 2019

Universities in the State will introduce a common model syllabus under the choice-based credit system for under-graduate students from the current academic session.

BHUBANESWAR:  Universities in the State will introduce a common model syllabus under the choice-based credit system for under-graduate students from the current academic session. At a conference of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) here on Thursday, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahu said the model syllabus will help improve the quality of education.“The syllabus has been finalised as per the feedback received from various committees formed to suggest reforms in higher education,” he told reporters.

The decision to introduce common curriculum to help students from the State to compete at national and international levels was taken last year during a meeting of the State Higher Education Council.Vice-chairperson of the Council Prof Ashok Das said the syllabus includes two skill courses that have been prepared in collaboration with Infosys Foundation. 

“Communicative English and Analytical and Skill Modules, introduced for the first time, will be followed by every university. Several modifications have been brought into the existing syllabus to make it more student-friendly and amenable to competitive examinations,” he said.  

While all universities agreed to follow the common syllabus, some have reservations on two subjects - Odia and Home Science. “The feedback on Odia are basically on regional aspirations. Since Home Science is no more only an Arts subject, it needs to be modified. Separate committees have been formed for final recommendations. It will be finalised within a month,” Prof Das added. Officials said 88 students have been selected who will be imparted free civil service coaching this year.

Govt move to tide over faculty crunch 
Bhubaneswar: Grappling with faculty crunch, the Higher Education department has decided to withdraw 300 lecturers from Higher Secondary Schools (erstwhile junior colleges) and appoint them in degree colleges from the next academic session. The department has asked the Higher Education Director to initiate this move as a first measure to deal with faculty shortage and reduce appointment of guest faculties on a regular basis. Officials said around 300 faculties who are posted at 17 higher secondary schools will absorbed in degree colleges. The department has also issued a guideline for appointment of guest faculties in degree colleges. 

