Odisha cops care less for cyber fraud victims

BHUBANESWAR: Despite constant prodding by DGP Dr RP Sharma for police officers to be technologically advanced and adopt latest technology to counter hi-tech crimes, the system continues to be as resistant as ever. If the upsurge in cyber crime incidents in the City and State has not been able to bring a change in the outlook of the police at ground level, their attitude towards the victims has become the cause of more concern. Citizens falling prey to such crimes are virtually being made answerable at the police stations rather than being assured of prompt investigation and catching the culprits.

In a latest such instance on Thursday, Saheed Nagar police not only refused to register a complaint of cyber crime by a citizen but on the contrary, asked him to seek recourse with the bank.The victim of cyber fraud P Roul had approached Saheed Nagar police to lodge a complaint against a firm which duped him on the pretext of installing a tower of a mobile network operator atop his house near Birol in Cuttack district. Roul is emplyed with a private company in the Capital city.

According to the complainant, he received a call from Kolkata on June 1 and the caller identified herself as an employee of a mobile network operator. She told Roul that the company wanted to install a mobile tower atop his house for which he will be paid a security of `10 lakh. This apart, the victim was assured `18, 000 towards rent per month.

Over a period of time, different callers, all women, kept insisting the victim to proceed with the proposal. Subsequently, Roul agreed following which he was asked to pay `10,200 for a form required for the agreement.After he deposited the money, the firm also forwarded him a copy of the letter allegedly approved by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). When Roul asked for the original copy of the letter, the callers told him that they will provide it after the agreement was signed.

Later, they told him that the demand draft of `10 lakh was ready and he will have to submit two per cent ‘tax’ towards it. This made Roul suspicious and he asked the callers to give their office address. When his relatives visited the address at Salt Lake in Kolkata, they did not find the mobile network operator’s office there.

However, instead of being helpful, police just washed its hands off. “The officers said they do not have the device to trace the location of the numbers from where I received the calls. Instead, they asked me to approach the bank and take up the matter with the officials there,” Roul said.