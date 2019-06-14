FIR filed against Patnagarh MLA

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Hundreds of tribals, under the banner of Adivasi Kalyan Sangha, on Thursday gheraoed Kantabanji police station demanding action against Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher for forcing a Junior Engineer to do sit-ups. The Sangha also filed an FIR against Meher.

The tribals, with traditional weapons, came in a procession to the police station and from there they went to meet the tehsildar to register their protest and demand immediate action against the MLA.

On Wednesday, they had organised a mega rally in front of Balangir collectorate.