FIR filed against Patnagarh MLA

The tribals, with traditional weapons, came in a procession to the police station and from there they went to meet the tehsildar to register their protest and demand immediate action against the MLA. 

BALANGIR:  Hundreds of tribals, under the banner of Adivasi Kalyan Sangha, on Thursday gheraoed Kantabanji police station demanding action against Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher for forcing a Junior Engineer to do sit-ups. The Sangha also filed an FIR against Meher. 

On Wednesday, they had organised a mega rally in front of Balangir collectorate. 

