Jharkhand elephants sneak into Balasore

The lure for Mohua flowers, ripe paddy and fruits draw elephants to Balasore and Mayurbhanj

Published: 14th June 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

An elephant from Dalma forest in Jharkhand moving in Tinkosia forest on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  People staying close to Tinkosia reserve forest under Nilgiri range are spending sleepless nights following incursion of a herd of 35 elephants into the area in the last three days. The elephants have strayed from Dalma forest in Jharkhand.Although the elephants have not attacked people so far, they have damaged harvested paddy, vegetable and fruit crops along with many thatched houses in several villages in the periphery of the forest.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Balasore, Biswaraj Panda said herds from Dalma forest in Jharkhand stray into Nilagiri and Raibani ranges every year being attracted by the smell of Mohua flowers, ripe paddy and fruits. In the last one year, the elephants have moved into Nilagiri area and crossed Nadpur, Pundala, Kathpal in Mayurbhanj district and Durgadevi, Patana and Ayodhya before entering Gopalpur reserve forest in Balasore district. He informed that 35 elephants including five calves have entered Tinkosia and Satamuha forests after crossing Nadpur, Pundala, Kathpal, Durgadevi, Ajodhya and Gopalpur forests. 

The DFO said a team of forest officials including Nilagiri ranger Sukumar Das, forest guards, members of Sabhuja Bahini is keeping a close watch on their movement and all measures are being taken to prevent them from entering human habitations. 

Locals have been asked not to click photographs of the animals and disturb them in any manner. “Besides, they have been asked not to stock Mahua flowers and handia in their houses which will attract the elephants,” he said. 

Close watch
35 elephants, including five calves, have entered Tinkosia and Satamuha forests
A team of forest officials and members of Sabhuja Bahini keeping a close watch on their movement
Locals asked not to click photographs or disturb them in any manner
In the last one year, elephants have moved into Nilagiri area in Mayurbhanj district
The herds have also strayed into Durgadevi, Patana and Ayodhya before entering Gopalpur RF in Balasore district

