24-year-old woman ends life after rape in Odisha

Dhansuri police found a suicide note near the body in which the woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man of the village which forced her to take the extreme step.

Published: 15th June 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A 24-year-old woman committed suicide on Wednesday night after allegedly being raped by a man of her village in Bhadrak district.

The woman was staying with her cousins in Bankamuha village under Dhusuri police limits. On Thursday morning, her cousins found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Her family members reached the village after receiving information and informed police about the suicide.

Police found a suicide note near the body in which the woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man of the village which forced her to take the extreme step.

Police said the woman was in a relationship with the man whom she accused of rape. He is absconding.

