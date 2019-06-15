Centre aims to make Odisha global hub of steel: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre is committed to developing Odisha as an international hub for steel sector’s ancillary industries, Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said after his meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at New Delhi on Friday.

Stating that he had a cordial meeting with the Union Minister, the Chief Minister said the discussion was on how to take up further employment generation, development and welfare measures with mutual programmes of the Centre and the State for the benefit of people of Odisha. “Met Hon. Chief Minister Odisha, Shri @Naveen_Odisha and discussed ways to work together to usher in economic and industrial development and generate employment opportunities to bring all round prosperity for the people of Odisha,” Pradhan said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, the Union Minister said during the meeting, he discussed the ways to enhance Odisha’s footprints further in the steel sector. “Steel will have a large influence in rejuvenating the economy of Odisha.

The Centre is committed to developing Odisha as a global hub of ancillary industries in the steel sector. Shri @Naveen_Odisha has assured all co-operation in this regard. I am sure the State Government will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives and work in collaboration for the holistic development of Odisha,” he said.

The Union Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs three crore, contributed by SAIL for relief and restoration work in the aftermath of cyclone Fani, to the Chief Minister.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the presence of major steel producers in the State, including like Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL).

“Out of the 300 million tonne steel production targeted by the steel policy, 100 million tonnes will be produced in Odisha,” he said.

The State Government is also keen on making Odisha a preferred destination for ancillary and downstream manufacturers in the steel sector.

Earlier, the Government held talks with about 70 downstream steel companies and invited them to invest in the State, while assuring them smooth paperwork.

While taking the charge of the ministry on May 31, 2019, Pradhan, who belongs to Odisha, had said it will remain a priority sector for the Government.

“I have been given the duty to look after the steel sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which I will fulfil with responsibility. Steel is a strong pillar of development. We have to take this pillar to new heights,” Pradhan had said.

The two leaders also discussed the progress of restoration and reconstruction work in the areas affected by Fani.