Fishing ban in Odisha's Hirakud causes anxiety

The prohibition has the fishermen of 10 cooperative societies in Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda, worried about alternative sources of income.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:08 AM

Fishing ban

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Prohibition on fishing in Hirakud reservoir from June 15 to August 31 has emerged as a cause of concern for fishermen.

The prohibition, which is imposed every year during the breeding season of fish, has the fishermen of 10 cooperative societies in Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda, worried about alternative sources of income.

The fishermen for the last two years have been seeking support from the Government during the period of prohibition but nothing has been done in this regard.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Pabitra Behera said, “Hirakud has around 44 breeds of fish. In order to make the prohibition effective, we are conducting awareness programmes for the fishermen and have formed a squad comprising police, fishery cooperative members and Fisheries department officials to ensure enforcement of the ban.” 

Behera said the restriction has resulted in significant growth of fish population.

