Health officer post lying vacant in Odisha's Jeypore

Inspection of food stalls, markets, vending shops and slaughterhouses has gone for a toss in the absence of a health officer in Jeypore.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Absence of a Health Officer in Jeypore municipality has affected health care and sanitation work in the town.

The post of Health Officer has been lying vacant for the last two years. Sources said Jeypore municipality has a health department of its own under the CDMO of Koraput.

Two years back, the then Health Officer of the civic body was transferred and Koraput ADMO Arun Pathi took charge.

However, as the ADMO is busy with other responsibilities, he is unable to supervise the day-to-day activities of the civic body.

Inspection of food stalls, markets, vending shops and slaughterhouses has gone for a toss in the absence of a dedicated official.

Sources said people’s the representatives have been demanding that a permanent Health Officer be posted in the civic body. Shortage of doctors in the district has only added to the problem.

Meanwhile, Koraput CDMO DB Tripathy said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been apprised of the matter and it will be resolved soon.

