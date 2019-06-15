Hygienic fish markets abandoned in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With fish vendors preferring to operate in the open under unhygienic conditions, two modern hygienic fish markets at Danipali and Kamlibazar here are lying abandoned for more than two years.

Danipali fish market with 28 chambers was completed in February, 2017 while the market at Kamlibazar with 26 chambers was completed in July, the same year.

The two units are also equipped with facilities like refrigeration, weighing system, running water, proper drainage and waste disposal system but the vendors did not find the sites feasible for business.

Sources said though the fish vendors of Golebazar daily market were shifted to Kamlibazar hygienic fish market, they returned to the open area after 10 days citing that they received less customers.

Currently, fish markets are operational at Golebazar daily market, small markets at Budharaja, Kunjelpada and Badabazar, Fire Brigade Station, Ainthapali, Baraipali, Remed and Farm Road.

These markets have a large customer base though the fish is sold in unhygienic conditions.

SMC Deputy Commissioner Subhankar Mohanty said the fish vendors are unwilling to operate at hygienic markets.

Efforts to persuade the fish vendors have failed to change their decision, he added.