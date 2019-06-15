Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro convenes all-party meeting on June 24

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting a new tradition, Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 for smooth conduct of the budget session starting from June 25.

This is for the first time that such an exercise will be taken up keeping in view the number of sitting days washed out in earlier sessions of the Assembly due to noisy scenes created by the opposition members over various issues.

ALSO READ: Odisha Assembly sets ball rolling to go paperless

Besides sorting out differences between the ruling and opposition parties, the meeting will also deliberate on issues to be taken up for discussion during the session.

During earlier sessions, the Speaker used to convene all-party meetings whenever there was disruption in the proceedings of the House to bring back normalcy.

The tradition of convening such meetings before any session in the Lok Sabha will now be followed in Odisha Assembly.

Though BJD has an overwhelming majority of 112 seats, the Opposition has gained strength with 23 members of BJP and nine Congress MLAs.

ALSO READ: Odisha Assembly session from June 25, Budget on June 28

Besides, the Assembly has one CPM and an Independent member. It is expected that the budget session will be stormy.

Besides, though the Congress number has gone down to nine in the Assembly, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has several heavyweights who can put the Government in an embarrassing situation.

Announcing the decision to convene the all-party meeting, Patro said discussion will be on how to run the House in a better manner.

He said the meeting will also discuss how to devote more time for debates on issues concerning the interest of the state.

Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra said, “I thank the Speaker for agreeing to convene an all-party meeting before the budget session.”

Senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra also welcomed the decision.