Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro convenes all-party meeting on June 24

The tradition of convening all-party meetings before any session in the Lok Sabha will now be followed in Odisha Assembly. 

Published: 15th June 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Surjya Narayan Patro

Odisha Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro (File Photo | Shamim, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting a new tradition, Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 for smooth conduct of the budget session starting from June 25.

This is for the first time that such an exercise will be taken up keeping in view the number of sitting days washed out in earlier sessions of the Assembly due to noisy scenes created by the opposition members over various issues.

ALSO READ: Odisha Assembly sets ball rolling to go paperless 

Besides sorting out differences between the ruling and opposition parties, the meeting will also deliberate on issues to be taken up for discussion during the session.

During earlier sessions, the Speaker used to convene all-party meetings whenever there was disruption in the proceedings of the House to bring back normalcy.

The tradition of convening such meetings before any session in the Lok Sabha will now be followed in Odisha Assembly. 

Though BJD has an overwhelming majority of 112 seats, the Opposition has gained strength with 23 members of BJP and nine Congress MLAs.

ALSO READ: Odisha Assembly session from June 25, Budget on June 28

Besides, the Assembly has one CPM and an Independent member. It is expected that the budget session will be stormy. 

Besides, though the Congress number has gone down to nine in the Assembly, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has several heavyweights who can put the Government in an embarrassing situation.

Announcing the decision to convene the all-party meeting, Patro said discussion will be on how to run the House in a better manner.

He said the meeting will also discuss how to devote more time for debates on issues concerning the interest of the state.

Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra said, “I thank the Speaker for agreeing to convene an all-party meeting before the budget session.”

Senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra also welcomed the decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro Odisha all party meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp