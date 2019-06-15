Home States Odisha

Odisha farmer sets off to meet PM Modi to advocate for separate Koshal state

A separate Koshal State comprising 10 districts of Western Odisha along with Athamallik sub-division of Angul district can solve the issue, according to Purshottam Patra.

Published: 15th June 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Purshottam Patra sets off for New Delhi to meet PM Modi and advocate for separate state status for Koshal.

Purshottam Patra sets off for New Delhi to meet PM Modi and advocate for separate state status for Koshal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Purshottam Patra, a 54-year-old farmer of Barkote in Deogarh district, has set off for New Delhi on a bicycle to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put forth the demand for a separate State of Koshal.

Patra started his journey from Samaleswari temple here on Friday.

He expects to reach Delhi within 30 days. He plans to cover at least 50 km per day on his bicycle.

“I know it is difficult to meet the Prime Minister. I will seek the help of Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb for the purpose,” he said.

Patra said Western Odisha has been neglected since 1936. He said a separate Koshal State comprising 10 districts of Western Odisha along with Athamallik sub-division of Angul district can solve the issue.

Patra said the issue of permanent High Court bench can be taken care of if Koshal State comes into existence.

The farmer has been associated with the movement for a separate Koshal State for the last 20 years.

Now, he has taken a step forward with his plan to meet the Prime Minister and apprise him of the demands of the people of his region. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Narendra Modi Koshal state Koshal separate status mission Koshal separate state status

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp