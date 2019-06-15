Odisha farmer sets off to meet PM Modi to advocate for separate Koshal state

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Purshottam Patra, a 54-year-old farmer of Barkote in Deogarh district, has set off for New Delhi on a bicycle to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put forth the demand for a separate State of Koshal.

Patra started his journey from Samaleswari temple here on Friday.

He expects to reach Delhi within 30 days. He plans to cover at least 50 km per day on his bicycle.

“I know it is difficult to meet the Prime Minister. I will seek the help of Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb for the purpose,” he said.

Patra said Western Odisha has been neglected since 1936. He said a separate Koshal State comprising 10 districts of Western Odisha along with Athamallik sub-division of Angul district can solve the issue.

Patra said the issue of permanent High Court bench can be taken care of if Koshal State comes into existence.

The farmer has been associated with the movement for a separate Koshal State for the last 20 years.

Now, he has taken a step forward with his plan to meet the Prime Minister and apprise him of the demands of the people of his region.