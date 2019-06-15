Odisha's Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty accused of misbehaviour by woman journalist

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A woman journalist on Friday filed an FIR at Purighat police station alleging that Kendrapara MP of BJD Anubhav Mohanty had misbehaved with her.

The 29-year-old married woman of Jhanjirmangala stated in the FIR that Anubhav’s brother Anuprash used to pass comments at her whenever she was on her way to work on Choudhury Bazar-Nandi Sahi road.

After discussing the matter with her husband, she had gone to meet Anubhab in his house to draw the attention of the actor-turned-politician to her plight on Wednesday night.

“When I went to Anubhav’s residence, he abused me in filthy language and spat at me in the presence of his wife Barsha Priyadarshini, Ira Mohanty and another elderly person,” alleged the complainant.

Later, the MP called the police who took her in the PCR van, said the victim.

Acting on the FIR, a case has been registered and investigation is on, said IIC, Purighat police station, Rashmi Ranjan Sahu.

Terming the allegations as false, fabricated and vindictive, Anubhav said someone had hatched a conspiracy against him.

“The woman was creating a ruckus outside my house and I informed the police who took her away. I think it is a conspiracy and somebody was trying to defame us,” said the BJD MP.