Pregnant woman’s death leads to stir in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension prevailed at the Collectorate here on Friday as family members of a pregnant woman, who allegedly died of medical negligence in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, staged a demonstration demanding compensation and action against errant doctors.

The 35-year-old Bangi Murmu, wife of Dasarathi Murmu of Ghantasila village under Khunta police limits, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after she complained of abdominal pain.

Doctors at the hospital advised her to get an ultrasound done and the report revealed that she was seven months pregnant and carrying twins both of which were dead.

During treatment, Bangi did not go through labour pain and doctors gave her medicines to induce it.

But she did not respond. On Thursday, she was declared dead by the doctors.

Dasarathi alleged negligence by doctors. He alleged that a doctor at the hospital had demanded Rs 3,000 for operating upon Bangi on Wednesday.

When he expressed inability to arrange the amount, the doctor advised him to wait for normal delivery.

Exasperated with the situation, he carried Bangi’s body to the Collectorate to make his plight known to the officials.

He along with his relatives kept the body in front of the Collectorate demanding action against the doctors.

The demonstration was withdrawn after Dasarathi was given Rs 10,000 from the district Red Cross fund.

CDMO Dr PK Mohapatra said as per preliminary investigation, there was no negligence on the part of doctors.

The twins she was carrying were premature and non-responsive, the doctors gave her medicines to advance the labour pain for normal delivery.

The CDMO attributed Bangi’s death to cardiac arrest.