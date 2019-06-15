Home States Odisha

Pregnant woman’s death leads to stir in Odisha

The 35-year-old pregnant woman hailing from Ghantasila village in Odisha was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after she complained of abdominal pain.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of deceased pregnant woman protest with her body lying on the road alongside.

Family members of deceased pregnant woman protest with her body lying on the road alongside. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension prevailed at the Collectorate here on Friday as family members of a pregnant woman, who allegedly died of medical negligence in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, staged a demonstration demanding compensation and action against errant doctors. 

The 35-year-old Bangi Murmu, wife of Dasarathi Murmu of Ghantasila village under Khunta police limits, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after she complained of abdominal pain.

Doctors at the hospital advised her to get an ultrasound done and the report revealed that she was seven months pregnant and carrying twins both of which were dead. 

During treatment, Bangi did not go through labour pain and doctors gave her medicines to induce it.

But she did not respond. On Thursday, she was declared dead by the doctors.

Dasarathi alleged negligence by doctors. He alleged that a doctor at the hospital had demanded Rs 3,000 for operating upon Bangi on Wednesday.

When he expressed inability to arrange the amount, the doctor advised him to wait for normal delivery. 

Exasperated with the situation, he carried Bangi’s body to the Collectorate to make his plight known to the officials.

He along with his relatives kept the body in front of the Collectorate demanding action against the doctors.

The demonstration was withdrawn after Dasarathi was given Rs 10,000 from the district Red Cross fund.

CDMO Dr PK Mohapatra said as per preliminary investigation, there was no negligence on the part of doctors.

The twins she was carrying were premature and non-responsive, the doctors gave her medicines to advance the labour pain for normal delivery.

The CDMO attributed Bangi’s death to cardiac arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha medical negligence Odisha medical facilities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp