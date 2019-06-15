Railway Protection Force arrests 19 e-ticket agents in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted surprise raids at more than 20 places and arrested 19 persons for their alleged involvement in illegal e-ticketing activities under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction.

The raids were conducted at Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Berhampur, Kantabanji, Rayagada, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Mahasamund on Thursday as part of a nationwide crackdown under ‘Operation Thunder’ against illegal e-ticketing and touting activities.

As many as 19 cases were registered against violators during the raids monitored by IG and Principal Chief Security Commissioner of RPF Raja Ram in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

About 728 railway e-tickets valued at Rs 15,21,670 were seized.

Besides, incriminating materials including modems, computers and other accessories worth more than Rs five lakh were also seized.