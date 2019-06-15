Staffer of firm managing hockey event in Odisha alleges fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An official of a private firm managing the entertainment section and sound system at Kalinga Stadium here for the ongoing FIH Series finals, approached police on Friday alleging theft from his bank account.

Mizan Ansari of Ranchi approached Nayapalli police to lodge a complaint about two transactions from his bank account that took place without his knowledge.

Ansari, who has been provided accommodation inside Kalinga Stadium, said Rs 10, 000 was withdrawn from his account fraudulently at 4.10 am on Friday.

“My bank account is in Ranchi. After receiving a message about the transaction, I contacted the bank officials and they said the cash was withdrawn from an ATM located in front of gate number - 4 of Kalinga Stadium,” he said and added that the ATM card was with him.

Nayapalli police advised Ansari to lodge a complaint with their counterparts at Saheed Nagar as the place of the alleged theft was not under their jurisdiction.

Police sources said obtaining CCTV footage of an ATM kiosk is a tedious process and takes a lot of time. “In case of theft from an ATM kiosk, we write to the bank concerned requesting for the CCTV footage. Since most of the banks have their head offices at Mumbai, the request has proceeded there and it takes at least three months to receive the footage,” said a policeman.

This delays the investigation of such cases, he added.