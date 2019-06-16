Home States Odisha

Abandoned newborn rescued from Odisha's Nahasol forest

The baby was rushed to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital at Baripada where his condition is stated to be critical.

baby

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A newborn baby boy was found from a bush in Nahasol forest under Sureidihi panchayat on Saturday.

Some local women heard the baby crying and spotted a gunny sack in which he was covered and placed near the bush. The infant was covered with ants all over his body.

The women immediately rescued the child and alerted the local ASHA and anganwadi worker.

The baby was rushed to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) at Baripada where his condition is stated to be critical. He is being treated at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

CDMO PK Mohapatra said the baby’s body has several injuries from ant bites and his ears have been infected by maggots. 

Social worker Rakesh, who took the baby to the hospital, said usually newborn girls have been found abandoned in the district but abandoning a boy is rare.

He said it might have been a case of an unwed mother who left the baby in the forest fearing social stigma.

