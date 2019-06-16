Celebrations across Odisha's Puri for Raja festival

By Express News Service

PURI: Cyclone Fani failed to dampen the Raja spirit in Puri. Celebrations are being organised at a grand scale in Harchandi under Brahmagiri and Villigram under Nimapara besides, Konark and Ramchandi where the festivities continue for four days.

Puri witnessed a heavy rush of Raja revellers with the beach being the most visited spot.

Raja Mahotsavs are being organised by many socio-cultural organisations.

Almost all the hotels that were damaged by Fani opened their restaurants to serve special traditional cakes and dishes to mark the occasion.

Such was the crowd that police had a tough time in regulating vehicular traffic on both June 14 and 15.