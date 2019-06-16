Consider natural calamity criteria to accord SCS status to Odisha, says CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reiterated that natural calamity should be included as a criteria for according Special Category State (SCS) status to Odisha.

Addressing the fifth general council meeting of the Niti Aayog at New Delhi, the Chief Minister proposed that as an interim measure, the states hit by major calamities should be declared as ‘Special Focus States’ and granted benefits of SCS status for a specific period.

He also demanded that royalty on coal should be revised from 14 per cent to 20 per cent of the sale value.

Stating that primary sector especially agriculture has to be always taken care of, the Chief Minister said PM-KISAN, the Central scheme to provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers, should include landless agriculture households and sharecroppers.

The Chief Minister also proposed that all irrigation projects which are lying incomplete as on April 1, 2019 should be included under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY).

“The Centre should allocate a much higher quantum of resources for watershed, command area development and drinking water,” he said.

Stating that primary sector especially agriculture needs special care, he said judicious utilisation of water resources holds the key and second green revolution should happen in the dry land areas.

CM focus on ‘Special States’

There should be a priority component under PMGSY-III to connect habitations with a population of 100 and below, he said and added that projects to extend rail connectivity to Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts should be expedited.

Other issues raised by the Chief Minister at the meeting included extension of bank facilities to unbanked gram panchayats and implementation of Bharatnet project at a faster pace.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for empowerment of women in all spheres. Besides, he maintained that it is better to have simultaneous elections in the country as frequent polls affect the development climate.

Stating that environment and economic development should go hand in hand, he said, “It is time we do a scientific comprehensive survey for beneficiary oriented schemes.”

He also informed the meeting about massive devastation caused by cyclone Fani which hit the Odisha coast on May 3.

Stating that Odisha has come a long way, he said the State has developed from a helpless state at the time of disasters to a state which has set global standards in disaster management.

From a poverty-stricken State, Odisha has developed to a state which showed highest reduction of poverty, he said and added that it has also become a rice surplus and one of the largest contributors to the central pool from a food deficient state.