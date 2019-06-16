Crocodile scare grips Odisha villages 

JAJPUR: After hyena, it is a stray crocodile that is triggering panic among the riverside villagers of Binjharpur block in the district.
A woman of Bangara saw the crocodile in Kharasrota river on Friday.
Panic gripped the riverside villages from Bangara to Olei-Chandanpur after she alerted the people.
Forest officials have started a search to trace the reptile. Earlier, panic had griped Guhali, Tina and nearby villages of Binjharpur after some locals spotted a hyena along with two cubs on Wednesday night.