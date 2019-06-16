Home States Odisha

Odisha parents receive fake calls by scamsters ahead of class 12 CHSE 2019 results

The anonymous callers not only demanded hefty amounts to ensure success for students who appeared for the CHSE examination but were also aware of their roll number and admit card details. 

Published: 16th June 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

fake news

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Ahead of the announcement of class 12 results of arts and commerce, parents were flooded with fake phone calls by anonymous callers who not only demanded hefty amounts to ensure success for their wards but also, surprisingly, were aware of the details regarding the students’ admit cards and roll numbers. 

ALSO READ: Odisha's CHSE to release class 12 commerce, arts results after Raja festival

Responding to queries, principal of Rayagada Autonomous College Surya Narayan Tripathy said parents are being sensitized on the issue. He also assured that there is ‘nothing to fear’. 

At least, seven to eight parents were at the receiving end of such fake calls.

None of them, however, deposited any money in account numbers given by the fake callers.

Though the miscreants said they hailed from Bhubaneswar, Truecaller traced their numbers to Bihar. No FIR has been lodged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha CHSE CHSE results 2019 CHSE commerce result 2019 CHSE arts result 2019 CHSE + 2 results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp