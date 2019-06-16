Odisha parents receive fake calls by scamsters ahead of class 12 CHSE 2019 results

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Ahead of the announcement of class 12 results of arts and commerce, parents were flooded with fake phone calls by anonymous callers who not only demanded hefty amounts to ensure success for their wards but also, surprisingly, were aware of the details regarding the students’ admit cards and roll numbers.

Responding to queries, principal of Rayagada Autonomous College Surya Narayan Tripathy said parents are being sensitized on the issue. He also assured that there is ‘nothing to fear’.

At least, seven to eight parents were at the receiving end of such fake calls.

None of them, however, deposited any money in account numbers given by the fake callers.

Though the miscreants said they hailed from Bhubaneswar, Truecaller traced their numbers to Bihar. No FIR has been lodged.