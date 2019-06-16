Odisha's district postal superintendent arrested for not obeying orders of Balangir Consumer Redressal Forum

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: District Postal Superintendent Debi Prasad Nayak was arrested on Saturday for disobeying an order of Balangir Consumer and Redressal Forum.

Chaganlal Jain and Jambu Kumar Jain of Tusra village had purchased Indira Vikas Patra of Rs 9 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

But both of them had lost their bond papers. When the bonds matured, they filed applications for maturity amount but authorities of the post office declined to pay the amount in the absence of bond papers.

They then filed a petition in the District Consumer Redressal Forum which directed the post office to pay the amount within a stipulated period of time.

However, the post office officials challenged the decision at the apex level.

As they did not pay the maturity amount within the stipulated time, the forum sought the arrest of Postal Superintendent Nayak.

When police did not arrest him, the complainants moved the Odisha High Court which directed the Balangir police to nab Nayak.

He was taken into custody by Balangir police and later released on bail after part payment of Rs 4 lakh of the total bond maturity amount.