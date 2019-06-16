Home States Odisha

Truck runs over three in their sleep in Odisha

Published: 16th June 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The truck that crashed into a house in Bhejaput village.

The truck that crashed into a house in Bhejaput village. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Three members of a family were killed when a sand-laden truck rammed through their house in Bhejaput village on Friday. 

The deceased are 40-year-old Ananda Khosla, his 35-year-old wife Padma and nine-year-old daughter Joshna.

The family members were sleeping when the truck crashed into their house around midnight and ran over them in their room. The couple’s 14-year-old son Abhinash, who was sleeping in another room, survived.

The truck was proceeding towards Damanjodi from Semiliguda when driver lost control over the vehicle, leading to the mishap.  

On Saturday morning, locals blocked the road demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased and arrest of the truck owner besides, checking of frequent road mishaps on the stretch. 

Sunabeda SDPO Nirajan Behera, Assistant Collector Alok Kumar and BDO Narendra Nayak rushed to the spot to hold discussions with the agitators.

The agitation was called off after the accused truck driver assured to pay Rs 3.5 lakh compensation and district administration released Rs 30,000 from Red Cross funds and Rs 6,000 under Harishchandra scheme for funeral and other expenses.

Many trucks ply on Damanjodi and Mathalput road every day and most of the drivers drive rashly leading to frequent accidents.

