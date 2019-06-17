Home States Odisha

 BSF nabs maoist in Odisha's Malkangiri

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) during an operation conducted in the cut-off area late on Saturday.

Sources said the BSF team, which was taking the maoist, Chandan Sisa of Dhakdapadar under Chitrakonda police limits, to the camp, faced resistance from a few rebels armed with weapons.

However, their attempt was foiled.

Sources said Chandan, who was actively working as a party member of Gumma unit of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, had joined the banned outfit as a militia in 2014.

In 2017, he was assigned the responsibility of a party member. Chandan is involved in the murder of Sukra Muduli of Arlimpada village and Amsi Kholo of Dhakarpader in Chitrakonda police limits.

