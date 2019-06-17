Home States Odisha

Black paddy cheer for Odisha's Dhenkanal farmers

As many as 20 farmers had grown black paddy on 15 hectares of land in Kunida gram panchayat of Bhuban block.

DHENKANAL: At a time when the country is going through an agrarian crisis, a few farmers of Dhenkanal are laughing all the way to bank. 

These farmers have taken to black paddy cultivation which requires only a little investment but ensures high returns.

As many as 20 farmers had grown black paddy on 15 hectares of land in Kunida gram panchayat of Bhuban block. They had availed loans and received assistance from officials of the Agriculture department. 

One such farmer, Chakradhar Parida, said he had grown black paddy on 48 decimal land.

“I had invested Rs 3,000 on cultivation and received Rs 20,000 by selling my produce,” he said.

Similarly, Chaitanya Parida of Kendupada village said he had invested Rs 3,500 on growing the crop on his 40 decimal land.

“I harvested five quintals of black paddy and sold it for Rs 50 per kg,” he said.

Both Chakradhar and Chaitanya, who used organic fertiliser, said Agriculture department officials helped them immensely.

They said the demand for black rice is set to go up and enthused by this, both of them have decided to cultivate the crop this year as well.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Chhabindra Behera said the Agriculture department will motivate farmers from other blocks to grow black paddy.

He said black paddy has not yet been included in the procurement list by the Civil Supplies department.

If it is done, then more farmers will be encouraged to take up the cultivation of the healthier variety of rice, he said. 

