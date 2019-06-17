Decomposed body found in Itwari-Tatanagar Passenger train at Rourkela junction

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from an empty coach of 58112 Itwari-Tatanagar Passenger train under mysterious circumstances when the train arrived at Rourkela station on Sunday afternoon.

Government Railway Police (GRP) sent the body for postmortem after registering an unnatural death case.

South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said the coach in which the body was found, was empty at the time of its arrival at Rourkela station.

They said the railway doctor found the body in semi-decomposed state, adding that further investigation by the GRP is underway.

It is suspected that the man was murdered some time ago elsewhere and the people involved in the crime cleverly placed the body in the train’s empty coach.