Home States Odisha

Decomposed body found in Itwari-Tatanagar Passenger train at Rourkela junction

South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said the coach in which the body was found, was empty at the time of its arrival at Rourkela station.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from an empty coach of 58112 Itwari-Tatanagar Passenger train under mysterious circumstances when the train arrived at Rourkela station on Sunday afternoon.

Government Railway Police (GRP) sent the body for postmortem after registering an unnatural death case. 

South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said the coach in which the body was found, was empty at the time of its arrival at Rourkela station.

They said the railway doctor found the body in semi-decomposed state, adding that further investigation by the GRP is underway.

It is suspected that the man was murdered some time ago elsewhere and the people involved in the crime cleverly placed the body in the train’s empty coach.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Rourkela station Odisha Itwari Tatanagar South Eastern Railway Itwari Tatanagar train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp