Election promises remain unfulfilled in Odisha's Mareibadi

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Elections come and go, but the fate of villages in Kaithada panchayat in Ganjam district remains unchanged.

Promises of basic amenities like proper roads, power supply, healthcare and drinking water echo in all villages during the elections.

However, they are soon forgotten after the elections are over.

A glaring example is the plight of people of Mareibadi village in Kaithada panchayat under Digapahandi block.

Though the village is just seven km from block headquarters, it is deprived of basic facilities due to negligence by the administration and elected representatives.

Mithun Naik, a villager, said since creation of Digapahandi Assembly segment, it is being represented by the ruling BJD.

But the fate of this tiny village, having a population of only 63, has remained unchanged.

With no basic facilities such as education, water and road connectivity, development seems to be way too far from this village, he added.

Jagili Naik, another villager, said, “Since long, we are hearing the promises of development but till date, it has been eluding the village. While the village has one tube well to meet the water needs, power supply is a dream for us.”

During summer, the tube well releases muddy water forcing the residents to depend on an open well. In the absence of repair and maintenance, the well has caved in.

Similarly, children have to walk several km to go to school. In the last two General Elections, leaders of all political parties had promised to sort out their problems, but to no avail, they alleged.

Digapahandi Block Development Officer Haldhar Sabar assured that steps will be taken to address the problems of the village soon.