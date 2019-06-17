Home States Odisha

Election promises remain unfulfilled in Odisha's Mareibadi

Though Mareibadi is just seven kms from block headquarters, it is deprived of basic facilities due to negligence by the administration and elected representatives.

Published: 17th June 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Women collecting water from an open well at Mareibadi village.

Women collecting water from an open well at Mareibadi village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Elections come and go, but the fate of villages in Kaithada panchayat in Ganjam district remains unchanged.

Promises of basic amenities like proper roads, power supply, healthcare and drinking water echo in all villages during the elections.

However, they are soon forgotten after the elections are over.

A glaring example is the plight of people of Mareibadi village in Kaithada panchayat under Digapahandi block.

Though the village is just seven km from block headquarters, it is deprived of basic facilities due to negligence by the administration and elected representatives.

Mithun Naik, a villager, said since creation of Digapahandi Assembly segment, it is being represented by the ruling BJD.

But the fate of this tiny village, having a population of only 63, has remained unchanged.

With no basic facilities such as education, water and road connectivity, development seems to be way too far from this village, he added.

Jagili Naik, another villager, said, “Since long, we are hearing the promises of development but till date, it has been eluding the village. While the village has one tube well to meet the water needs, power supply is a dream for us.”

During summer, the tube well releases muddy water forcing the residents to depend on an open well. In the absence of repair and maintenance, the well has caved in.

Similarly, children have to walk several km to go to school. In the last two General Elections, leaders of all political parties had promised to sort out their problems, but to no avail, they alleged.

Digapahandi Block Development Officer Haldhar Sabar assured that steps will be taken to address the problems of the village soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Mareibadi Kaithada panchayat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp