Odisha doctors to halt non-essential services on June 17

CUTTACK: In response to the call of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), all bodies of the fraternity including OMSA, OMTA, PHAO, JDA, RDA, Students’ Unions and IMA Medical Students’ Network will observe nation-wide withdrawal of non-essential services in all health care institutions on Monday protesting violence against doctors in West Bengal.

“All non-essential services including OPDs will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am next day. However, all emergency and causality services will continue to function as usual,” informed president of IMA, Cuttack Branch Dr BB Mishra here in a press meet.

Condemning the violence against the doctors in West Bengal, the IMA has declared a zero-tolerance policy against violence on doctors and in health care institutions.

National law against violence in hospitals has to be brought urgently with provision of minimum seven years’ imprisonment.

Besides, hospitals should be declared as safe zones and provision of appropriate security should be the responsibility of the State Governments, Mishra said and added that violence in hospitals would affect patient care adversely.