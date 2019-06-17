Home States Odisha

Odisha doctors to halt non-essential services on June 17

Condemning the violence against the doctors in West Bengal, the IMA has declared a zero tolerance policy against violence on doctors and in health care institutions. 

Published: 17th June 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

doctors' strike

A student protests the attack on doctors in Kolkata. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In response to the call of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), all bodies of the fraternity including OMSA, OMTA, PHAO, JDA, RDA, Students’ Unions and IMA Medical Students’ Network will observe nation-wide withdrawal of non-essential services in all health care institutions on Monday protesting violence against doctors in West Bengal. 

“All non-essential services including OPDs will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am next day. However, all emergency and causality services will continue to function as usual,” informed president of IMA, Cuttack Branch Dr BB Mishra here in a press meet. 

National law against violence in hospitals has to be brought urgently with provision of minimum seven years’ imprisonment.

Besides, hospitals should be declared as safe zones and provision of appropriate security should be the responsibility of the State Governments, Mishra said and added that violence in hospitals would affect patient care adversely.

Odisha Odisha Doctors West bengal doctors crisis All India doctors protest

