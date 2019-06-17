Price hike of non-veg items upsets consumers in Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As prices of meat and fish have shown a rising trend, with middlemen reaping the benefits, consumers have expressed their anger and complained of lapses on the part of regulating authorities.

Meat is being sold at Rs 550, chicken at Rs 200 and fish at Rs 200 per kg. The increase in prices has been estimated to be over 40 per cent.

Earlier, meat was sold at Rs 420, chicken at Rs 160 and fish at Rs 120 per kg.

However, with middlemen entering the trade in local markets, prices have skyrocketed, despite adequate supply.

On the other hand, lack of administrative review on poultry items in the region has added to the mess.

As per norms, Regulated Market Committees (RMCs), the municipality and district Civil Supply department should review market prices of meat, fish and poultry items every month to ensure fair pricing.

Besides, sellers of non-veg items, who mostly put up rate charts, did not do so in these markets.

Recently, citizen forums of different areas apprised the authorities concerned of the monopoly of sellers of poultry items in the town. Sub-Collector Lok Nath Dalbehera, at a meeting with the sellers of non-veg items, directed them to stick to fair pricing.

Sources said the administration has fixed the maximum market price for fish at Rs140, meat at Rs 500 and chicken at Rs 160 per kg.

