Home States Odisha

Price hike of non-veg items upsets consumers in Odisha's Jeypore

Meat is being sold at Rs 550, chicken at Rs 200 and fish at Rs 200 per kg in Jeypore, the increase in prices has been estimated to be over 40 per cent. 

Published: 17th June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

chicken, meat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As prices of meat and fish have shown a rising trend, with middlemen reaping the benefits, consumers have expressed their anger and complained of lapses on the part of regulating authorities.

Meat is being sold at Rs 550, chicken at Rs 200 and fish at Rs 200 per kg. The increase in prices has been estimated to be over 40 per cent. 

Earlier, meat was sold at Rs 420, chicken at Rs 160 and fish at Rs 120 per kg.

However, with middlemen entering the trade in local markets, prices have skyrocketed, despite adequate supply.

On the other hand, lack of administrative review on poultry items in the region has added to the mess.

As per norms, Regulated Market Committees (RMCs), the municipality and district Civil Supply department should review market prices of meat, fish and poultry items every month to ensure fair pricing.

Besides, sellers of non-veg items, who mostly put up rate charts, did not do so in these markets.

Recently, citizen forums of different areas apprised the authorities concerned of the monopoly of sellers of poultry items in the town. Sub-Collector Lok Nath Dalbehera, at a meeting with the sellers of non-veg items, directed them to stick to fair pricing.

Sources said the administration has fixed the maximum market price for fish at Rs140, meat at Rs 500 and chicken at Rs 160 per kg. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Jeypore Jeypore meat price hike Jeypore meat prices Jeypore meat rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp